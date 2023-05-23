Delinquency ratio on bank loans inches down in March

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea edged down in March from a month earlier, data showed Tuesday.

The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans came to 0.33 percent as of end-March, down 0.03 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Still, the figure was up 0.11 percentage point from a year earlier.

The ratio reflected loans overdue by at least one month in principal and interest payment.

In March, the value of newly overdue loans stood at 1.7 trillion won (US$1.3 billion), down from 1.9 trillion won the previous month.

The delinquency ratio for corporate loans fell 0.04 percentage point on-month to 0.35 percent in March, while the figure for households dipped 0.01 percentage point on-month to 0.31 percent.



A graph provided by the Financial Supervisory Service on the quarterly delinquency ratio of South Korean banks (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

