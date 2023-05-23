SK bioscience calls for global cooperation on sharing vaccine manufacturing capacity
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- SK bioscience Co., a pharmaceutical affiliate under South Korea's SK Group, said Tuesday it has called for stronger global cooperation to share vaccine manufacturing capabilities with underdeveloped countries for wider access to vaccines in a future pandemic.
During a discussion session at the ongoing Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative (RVMC) in Switzerland, SK bioscience CEO Ahn Jae-yong introduced the company's "glocalization" business strategy and asked the global pharmaceutical community to participate in the efforts to address inequality in vaccine supply and distribution, according to the Korean firm.
The strategy is aimed at helping foreign countries with inadequate access to vaccines secure reliable production facilities.
Currently, SK bioscience is preparing to establish regional vaccine hubs in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America as part of the project.
The RVMC is a global initiative launched at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in May 2022 to address inequality in vaccine distribution between a few rich countries and low- and middle-income countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The RVMC session was held on the sidelines of the 76th World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, from May 21-30 in Geneva, Switzerland.
SK bioscience has produced the COVID-19 vaccines of AstraZeneca and Novavax in the country under a partnership deal and developed South Korea's first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, SKYCovione.
