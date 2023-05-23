KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,330 UP 100
SKC 96,100 0
KPIC 143,500 DN 100
LS 82,800 UP 1,100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES118 80 0 DN300
GC Corp 128,500 UP 1,400
GS Retail 25,600 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 710,000 UP 10,000
Ottogi 457,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 21,650 UP 150
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,580 DN 30
KIA CORP. 88,700 DN 100
SLCORP 36,400 DN 300
Yuhan 60,000 UP 1,200
SamsungElec 68,400 DN 100
NHIS 9,620 UP 30
POSCO Holdings 377,000 UP 8,000
DongwonInd 46,600 DN 300
DB INSURANCE 79,600 UP 3,300
TaihanElecWire 14,820 0
Hyundai M&F INS 34,550 UP 750
SKNetworks 4,810 UP 165
ORION Holdings 15,710 DN 170
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,300 UP 1,650
SamsungF&MIns 236,500 UP 500
Kogas 26,550 UP 300
Daesang 19,300 0
KCC 216,500 UP 1,000
SKBP 72,500 UP 200
AmoreG 32,400 UP 250
HyundaiMtr 207,500 0
KAL 22,550 DN 50
Daewoong 15,430 UP 280
SamyangFood 108,200 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 28,700 DN 1,750
CJ CheilJedang 324,500 DN 4,000
LG Corp. 88,700 DN 300
TaekwangInd 675,000 UP 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,920 UP 70
POSCO FUTURE M 333,500 UP 10,000
