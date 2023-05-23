SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,330 UP 100

SKC 96,100 0

KPIC 143,500 DN 100

LS 82,800 UP 1,100

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES118 80 0 DN300

GC Corp 128,500 UP 1,400

GS Retail 25,600 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 710,000 UP 10,000

Ottogi 457,000 DN 1,000

GS E&C 21,650 UP 150

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,580 DN 30

KIA CORP. 88,700 DN 100

SLCORP 36,400 DN 300

Yuhan 60,000 UP 1,200

SamsungElec 68,400 DN 100

NHIS 9,620 UP 30

POSCO Holdings 377,000 UP 8,000

DongwonInd 46,600 DN 300

DB INSURANCE 79,600 UP 3,300

TaihanElecWire 14,820 0

Hyundai M&F INS 34,550 UP 750

SKNetworks 4,810 UP 165

ORION Holdings 15,710 DN 170

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,300 UP 1,650

SamsungF&MIns 236,500 UP 500

Kogas 26,550 UP 300

Daesang 19,300 0

KCC 216,500 UP 1,000

SKBP 72,500 UP 200

AmoreG 32,400 UP 250

HyundaiMtr 207,500 0

KAL 22,550 DN 50

Daewoong 15,430 UP 280

SamyangFood 108,200 UP 200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 28,700 DN 1,750

CJ CheilJedang 324,500 DN 4,000

LG Corp. 88,700 DN 300

TaekwangInd 675,000 UP 1,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,920 UP 70

POSCO FUTURE M 333,500 UP 10,000

(MORE)