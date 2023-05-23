Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 May 23, 2023

Shinsegae 210,000 0
Nongshim 414,000 UP 2,000
Boryung 9,040 UP 90
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,900 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,950 DN 350
SGBC 51,000 UP 200
LOTTE 28,850 DN 150
Hyosung 67,100 UP 700
GCH Corp 16,180 UP 120
LotteChilsung 142,400 DN 200
Hanssem 47,950 DN 350
F&F 137,800 UP 2,600
HDKSOE 96,400 UP 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,700 UP 150
MS IND 22,500 0
KorZinc 494,000 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,040 UP 100
OCI 119,800 0
LS ELECTRIC 64,000 UP 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 76,100 DN 800
SK hynix 97,900 DN 300
Youngpoong 550,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,200 DN 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,050 UP 250
Hanwha 30,950 UP 150
HtlShilla 83,500 DN 100
Hanmi Science 38,150 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 143,900 UP 900
S-Oil 75,600 UP 700
IS DONGSEO 38,900 UP 250
LG Innotek 287,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,700 DN 100
HMM 18,770 DN 120
HYUNDAI WIA 61,800 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 132,900 DN 200
DL 47,400 DN 100
HITEJINRO 23,800 DN 100
DOOSAN 96,500 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 84,200 UP 1,100
Mobis 228,500 DN 500
