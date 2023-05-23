Shinsegae 210,000 0

Nongshim 414,000 UP 2,000

Boryung 9,040 UP 90

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,900 UP 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,950 DN 350

SGBC 51,000 UP 200

LOTTE 28,850 DN 150

Hyosung 67,100 UP 700

GCH Corp 16,180 UP 120

LotteChilsung 142,400 DN 200

Hanssem 47,950 DN 350

F&F 137,800 UP 2,600

HDKSOE 96,400 UP 100

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,700 UP 150

MS IND 22,500 0

KorZinc 494,000 DN 3,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,040 UP 100

OCI 119,800 0

LS ELECTRIC 64,000 UP 1,100

HyundaiMipoDock 76,100 DN 800

SK hynix 97,900 DN 300

Youngpoong 550,000 UP 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 40,200 DN 450

CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,050 UP 250

Hanwha 30,950 UP 150

HtlShilla 83,500 DN 100

Hanmi Science 38,150 UP 400

SamsungElecMech 143,900 UP 900

S-Oil 75,600 UP 700

IS DONGSEO 38,900 UP 250

LG Innotek 287,500 DN 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,700 DN 100

HMM 18,770 DN 120

HYUNDAI WIA 61,800 DN 200

KumhoPetrochem 132,900 DN 200

DL 47,400 DN 100

HITEJINRO 23,800 DN 100

DOOSAN 96,500 DN 600

CJ LOGISTICS 84,200 UP 1,100

Mobis 228,500 DN 500

