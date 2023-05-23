KEPCO 18,630 UP 160

HANWHA AEROSPACE 110,900 DN 100

SamsungSecu 36,000 UP 250

KG DONGBU STL 9,250 UP 80

S-1 56,100 UP 900

ZINUS 31,250 DN 250

Hanchem 227,500 0

DWS 41,600 UP 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,650 DN 400

LGELECTRONICS 114,200 UP 400

Celltrion 179,500 UP 1,600

TKG Huchems 23,050 DN 350

JB Financial Group 8,520 UP 80

DAEWOONG PHARM 114,800 UP 1,400

DWEC 4,365 DN 30

HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,000 DN 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 53,600 DN 300

KUMHOTIRE 4,940 DN 20

SAMSUNG SDS 122,800 DN 1,000

KIH 55,600 0

KEPCO KPS 35,300 DN 50

LG H&H 585,000 UP 3,000

LGCHEM 719,000 UP 19,000

KEPCO E&C 69,600 DN 300

ShinhanGroup 35,250 DN 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,700 DN 600

GS 39,650 DN 350

LIG Nex1 79,900 DN 800

DB HiTek 60,200 DN 100

CJ 90,000 0

LX INT 30,800 DN 1,100

DongkukStlMill 11,760 DN 10

DONGSUH 21,500 UP 200

SamsungEng 30,200 DN 200

SAMSUNG C&T 111,200 DN 600

PanOcean 5,240 DN 40

SAMSUNG CARD 30,500 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 18,500 DN 50

LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,700 UP 300

KT 31,350 UP 50

(MORE)