KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KEPCO 18,630 UP 160
HANWHA AEROSPACE 110,900 DN 100
SamsungSecu 36,000 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 9,250 UP 80
S-1 56,100 UP 900
ZINUS 31,250 DN 250
Hanchem 227,500 0
DWS 41,600 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,650 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 114,200 UP 400
Celltrion 179,500 UP 1,600
TKG Huchems 23,050 DN 350
JB Financial Group 8,520 UP 80
DAEWOONG PHARM 114,800 UP 1,400
DWEC 4,365 DN 30
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,600 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,940 DN 20
SAMSUNG SDS 122,800 DN 1,000
KIH 55,600 0
KEPCO KPS 35,300 DN 50
LG H&H 585,000 UP 3,000
LGCHEM 719,000 UP 19,000
KEPCO E&C 69,600 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 35,250 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,700 DN 600
GS 39,650 DN 350
LIG Nex1 79,900 DN 800
DB HiTek 60,200 DN 100
CJ 90,000 0
LX INT 30,800 DN 1,100
DongkukStlMill 11,760 DN 10
DONGSUH 21,500 UP 200
SamsungEng 30,200 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 111,200 DN 600
PanOcean 5,240 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 30,500 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 18,500 DN 50
LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,700 UP 300
KT 31,350 UP 50
(MORE)
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
(LEAD) DP decides to refer Rep. Kim Nam-kuk to parliamentary ethics committee over cryptocurrency scandal
-
Yoon, EU leaders agree to strengthen cooperation on climate, health
-
Signs detected of actor Yoo Ah-in attempting to destroy evidence in drug probe: police
-
Full text of joint statement adopted at S. Korea-European Union summit
-
S. Korean space rocket to be positioned on launch pad ahead of launch
-
N. Korean boat warned S. Korean cargo ship in East Sea to move out to open sea: source