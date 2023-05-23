KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18910 UP10
LOTTE TOUR 11,650 UP 20
LG Uplus 11,220 DN 110
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 DN 200
KT&G 83,500 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 16,410 UP 30
Doosanfc 31,000 UP 450
LG Display 15,780 DN 160
SK 171,900 DN 700
Hanon Systems 9,570 DN 50
Kangwonland 18,980 UP 180
NAVER 212,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 58,000 UP 100
NCsoft 388,500 UP 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,800 DN 200
COSMAX 89,400 UP 2,500
KIWOOM 95,000 UP 200
DSME 28,800 DN 200
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,000 UP 130
SKTelecom 49,900 UP 350
HyundaiElev 43,800 DN 300
ShinpoongPharm 17,580 UP 80
Handsome 25,300 DN 100
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp570 00 UP700
Asiana Airlines 12,630 DN 160
COWAY 49,350 UP 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,400 UP 200
IBK 10,280 DN 50
Fila Holdings 37,350 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,800 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,800 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,565 0
AMOREPACIFIC 118,200 UP 400
FOOSUNG 13,230 DN 120
SK Innovation 184,000 UP 3,300
POONGSAN 40,550 DN 500
KBFinancialGroup 49,400 UP 50
Hansae 16,340 DN 150
Youngone Corp 46,750 UP 650
CSWIND 78,400 UP 500
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
-
(LEAD) DP decides to refer Rep. Kim Nam-kuk to parliamentary ethics committee over cryptocurrency scandal
-
Yoon, EU leaders agree to strengthen cooperation on climate, health
-
Signs detected of actor Yoo Ah-in attempting to destroy evidence in drug probe: police
-
Full text of joint statement adopted at S. Korea-European Union summit
-
S. Korean space rocket to be positioned on launch pad ahead of launch
-
N. Korean boat warned S. Korean cargo ship in East Sea to move out to open sea: source