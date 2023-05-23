KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 20,500 UP 250
KOLON IND 43,900 UP 550
HanmiPharm 306,000 UP 5,500
SD Biosensor 17,830 UP 320
Meritz Financial 44,950 UP 350
BNK Financial Group 6,780 0
DGB Financial Group 7,130 UP 60
emart 87,500 DN 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY364 50 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 39,400 UP 1,150
PIAM 33,100 0
HANJINKAL 44,600 0
CHONGKUNDANG 87,600 UP 400
DoubleUGames 45,900 DN 1,100
HL MANDO 47,450 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 792,000 UP 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 54,500 UP 1,100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,680 UP 120
Netmarble 59,700 DN 300
KRAFTON 199,300 DN 1,200
HD HYUNDAI 59,500 UP 100
ORION 128,000 UP 1,700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,150 UP 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,480 DN 170
BGF Retail 183,800 DN 1,100
SKCHEM 74,400 UP 100
HDC-OP 12,760 DN 90
HYOSUNG TNC 403,000 UP 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 462,500 UP 4,000
HANILCMT 13,230 UP 290
SKBS 81,000 UP 900
WooriFinancialGroup 12,000 DN 30
KakaoBank 26,200 UP 400
HYBE 273,000 UP 4,000
SK ie technology 87,600 UP 900
LG Energy Solution 574,000 UP 14,000
DL E&C 36,650 UP 700
kakaopay 57,900 UP 500
K Car 13,900 UP 150
SKSQUARE 44,700 DN 500
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
(LEAD) DP decides to refer Rep. Kim Nam-kuk to parliamentary ethics committee over cryptocurrency scandal
Yoon, EU leaders agree to strengthen cooperation on climate, health
Signs detected of actor Yoo Ah-in attempting to destroy evidence in drug probe: police
Full text of joint statement adopted at S. Korea-European Union summit
S. Korean space rocket to be positioned on launch pad ahead of launch
N. Korean boat warned S. Korean cargo ship in East Sea to move out to open sea: source