Election watchdog to undergo cyber security check from NIS over N.K. hacking attempts

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- The National Election Commission (NEC) agreed to receive a cyber security checkup from the state intelligence agency, a ruling party lawmaker said Tuesday, amid criticism the election watchdog remained idle to North Korean hacking attempts.

The NEC agreed to a joint security check by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Korea Internet & Security Agency, a public institution under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Rep. Lee Man-hee of the ruling People Power Party said.

"The NEC is discussing whether to include outside experts recommended by rival party lawmakers (in the inspection team). We urged the three to start the inspection as soon as possible," he said.

Tuesday's decision is a shift from the NEC's stance earlier to deal with cybersecurity matters independently.

Previously, the NIS had warned the NEC multiple times its network was exposed to North Korean hackers and should undergo a cyber security check from the agency.

The election watchdog, however, allegedly refused the request, saying such inspection from a government agency could hurt its "political neutrality."



Rep. Lee Man-hee of the ruling People Power Party, who is also the secretary of the Public Administration and Security Committee, speaks with Secretary General Park Chan-jin of the National Election Committee at the election body's headquarters in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, on May 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

