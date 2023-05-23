Election watchdog to undergo cyber security check from NIS over N.K. hacking attempts
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- The National Election Commission (NEC) agreed to receive a cyber security checkup from the state intelligence agency, a ruling party lawmaker said Tuesday, amid criticism the election watchdog remained idle to North Korean hacking attempts.
The NEC agreed to a joint security check by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Korea Internet & Security Agency, a public institution under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Rep. Lee Man-hee of the ruling People Power Party said.
"The NEC is discussing whether to include outside experts recommended by rival party lawmakers (in the inspection team). We urged the three to start the inspection as soon as possible," he said.
Tuesday's decision is a shift from the NEC's stance earlier to deal with cybersecurity matters independently.
Previously, the NIS had warned the NEC multiple times its network was exposed to North Korean hackers and should undergo a cyber security check from the agency.
The election watchdog, however, allegedly refused the request, saying such inspection from a government agency could hurt its "political neutrality."
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
(LEAD) DP decides to refer Rep. Kim Nam-kuk to parliamentary ethics committee over cryptocurrency scandal
-
Yoon, EU leaders agree to strengthen cooperation on climate, health
-
Signs detected of actor Yoo Ah-in attempting to destroy evidence in drug probe: police
-
Full text of joint statement adopted at S. Korea-European Union summit
-
S. Korean space rocket to be positioned on launch pad ahead of launch
-
N. Korean boat warned S. Korean cargo ship in East Sea to move out to open sea: source