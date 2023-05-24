(2nd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with delay of launch; CHANGES headline; ADDS new photo)
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided Wednesday to postpone the launch of its space rocket Nuri due to a technical glitch found during final preparations, the science ministry said.
"While controlling a helium valve, aerospace engineers found a communications problem between a launch control computer and a launch pad facility control computer," Vice Science Minister Oh Tae-seog said in a briefing held at the Naro Space Center in Goheung. "The valve is OK but the system might matter when it goes into the automatic operation system. So we inevitably canceled the scheduled launch."
Officials detected the problem around 3:30 p.m. just before they were to start injecting fuel and oxidizer into the rocket.
The launch management committee, which oversees the entire process, held a meeting on the issue and decided to delay the schedule.
The committee will determine whether South Korea will go ahead with the launch on Thursday.
The 200-ton Nuri had been scheduled to blast off from the Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung at around 6:24 p.m.
Nuri, also known as KSLV-II, is loaded with eight practical satellites that have their own respective missions in space, while a dummy satellite and a performance verification satellite to test the rocket's capabilities were onboard Nuri in its previous flight.
They are the country's second next-generation small satellite, the NEXTSAT-2, four microsatellites developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, codenamed SNIPE, the JAC by Korean engineering company Justek Inc., the LUMIR-T1 by local space firm Lumir Inc. and the KSAT3U by startup Kairospace Co.
In 2022, Nuri sent the dummy satellite into its target orbit as planned, South Korea became the seventh country in the world to have developed a space launch vehicle that can carry a more than 1-ton satellite, after Russia, the United States, France, China, Japan and India.
The country has secured the key independent technology for developing and launching space rockets carrying homegrown satellites, opening up a new era in the country's space program.
The 2 trillion-won (US$1.52 billion) Nuri project that began in 2010 will continue until 2027, with three additional rocket launches.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
S. Korea to launch homegrown space rocket with 8 satellites
-
(LEAD) Yoon slams labor union for overnight street rally
-
N. Korea could launch spy satellite 'in near future': nat'l security adviser
-
Seoul asks U.S. to reconsider limit on capacity expansion of S. Korean chipmakers in China
-
Key political figures gather at memorial service of late President Roh