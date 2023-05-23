N. Korea could launch spy satellite 'in near future': nat'l security adviser
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea could launch its first military spy satellite "in the near future," National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong said Tuesday, as speculation has grown over the timing of the launch.
Cho made the remark during an interview with Yonhap News TV, warning the North will be met with stronger sanctions if it goes ahead.
"North Korean State Affairs Commission Chairman Kim Jong-un announced it would come by the end of April, but he isn't keeping his promise," Cho said, citing "various" possible problems.
"There's a chance of a launch in the near future. In such an event, there will be efforts on our part and it will result in deepening North Korea's diplomatic isolation in the international community," he said.
Kim visited a preparatory committee for the satellite launch last week and approved of its "future action plan," according to the North's Korean Central News Agency, signaling the launch could be imminent.
Cho said Seoul would respond by pressing the international community to strictly enforce sanctions on North Korea, while also imposing additional standalone sanctions together with like-minded nations.
"What's important is making clear that whether North Korea launches a reconnaissance satellite or carries out a nuclear test, it will no longer be able to boast its presence to the international community or gain any practical economic benefits," he said.
