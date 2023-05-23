S. Korean Bond Yields on May 23, 2023
All News 16:36 May 23, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.470 3.447 +2.3
2-year TB 3.452 3.413 +3.9
3-year TB 3.373 3.321 +5.2
10-year TB 3.473 3.398 +7.5
2-year MSB 3.456 3.405 +5.1
3-year CB (AA-) 4.181 4.127 +5.4
(END)
Issue Keywords
