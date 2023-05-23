Actor Lee Na-young takes weekend trips in healing drama 'One Day Off'

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Actor Lee Na-young returns to the small screen as a teacher who starts taking day trips across the country to recharge in Wavve's omnibus drama series "One Day Off."

It marks Lee's first drama appearance in four years since tvN rom-com series "Romance is a Bonus Book."

The travelogue-style drama follows Park Ha-kyung (played by Lee), a high school Korean literary teacher who travels around the country on Saturdays to escape from the drudgery of her life.

In the eight-part series, Park travels to new places where she meets interesting people and tries out new food and experiences. Each episode runs for 25 minutes.

The 44-year-old actor said Tuesday she thought the story of taking one day trips for no obvious purpose could resonate with contemporary audiences who often grapple with stress in their daily lives.

"I liked the unique structure of the scenario. I thought its comfortable plotline goes well with (viewers) these days," Lee said during a press conference.

Director Lee Jong-pil, behind the 2020 film "Samjin Company English Class," said he and the screenwriter had the actor in mind from the beginning in part due to her natural image.

"As you can see, there is no murder case in this drama. The lead character should not show intensive or impressive performances. I wanted (the actor's) performance to seem comfortable," Lee said.

"One Day Off" arrives on the streaming platform Wavve on Wednesday.



The promotional poster of Wavve original drama "One Day Off" starring Lee Na-young is seen in this photo provided by Wavve. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

