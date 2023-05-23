S. Korean defense chief attends contract signing event for FA-50 fighter export

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup joined a contract signing ceremony for South Korea's export of FA-50 light attack aircraft to Malaysia during a visit to the Southeast Asian country Tuesday, calling the deal a "crucial" opportunity to elevate the bilateral defense partnership.

The ceremony came after Lee and his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Hasan, held talks on bilateral defense and arms industry cooperation earlier in the day. Lee was in Malaysia to attend the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in the country.

"Lee assessed that the export of FA-50 fighters to Malaysia served as a crucial chance to elevate the two countries' defense and arms industry cooperation, and expressed our government's interest and will for support regarding bilateral defense industry cooperation," the ministry said in a press release.

In February, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, signed a letter of acceptance with Malaysia to supply 18 FA-50 aircraft. Tuesday's ceremony marked the signing of a final contract on the export, according to the ministry.

After the ceremony, Lee visited an exhibition booth run by KAI. There, he pledged active support to expand the country's defense exports through the relaxation of regulations, financial support and other means.

During the talks with the Malaysian minister, Lee asked for his support to help South Korean firms expand their participation in Malaysia's future military reinforcement projects, including its push to introduce three 2,000-ton littoral mission vessels.

Hasan stressed the importance of cooperation and communication for regional peace and prosperity, while requesting South Korea play a constructive role in promoting stability in the Southeast Asian region, according to the ministry.

Lee also used the meeting to call for Malaysia's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan and invited Hasan to attend his ministry's annual defense forum, called the Seoul Defense Dialogue, scheduled for October.



Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (L) shakes hands with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Hasan, as they meet for talks in Malaysia on May 23, 2023, in this photo released by the defense ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

