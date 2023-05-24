Biz outlook edges up for June on hope for corporate earnings, domestic recovery
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's business sentiment slightly improved for June amid expectations that earnings in key sectors and domestic demand may improve, a central bank poll showed Wednesday.
Local companies' business sentiment index (BSI) for June came to 76, up from 74 tallied for the previous month, according to the survey by the Bank of Korea.
The index measures corporate prospects for business conditions the following month. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
The rise appears to be based on expectations that key manufacturing sectors' performance and private spending may improve down the road.
The BSI for manufacturers stood at 73 for June, up 1 point from the previous month. The index for nonmanufacturing firms was also up 2 points at 78 over the same period to 74, the data showed.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
(LEAD) DP decides to refer Rep. Kim Nam-kuk to parliamentary ethics committee over cryptocurrency scandal
-
S. Korean space rocket to be positioned on launch pad ahead of launch
-
(LEAD) Yoon slams labor union for overnight street rally
-
Signs detected of actor Yoo Ah-in attempting to destroy evidence in drug probe: police
-
N. Korean boat warned S. Korean cargo ship in East Sea to move out to open sea: source
-
(LEAD) S. Korean space rocket positioned on launch pad on eve of liftoff