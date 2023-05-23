Sewon to raise 5 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Sewon Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 5 billion won (US$3.8 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 2.25 million common shares at a price of 2,213 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

(END)