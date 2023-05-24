U.S. House passes bill on providing healthcare to Korean veterans of Vietnam War
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 23 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill on providing healthcare services to former Korean veterans of the Vietnam War who have since become naturalized citizens of the United States, the office of Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) said Tuesday.
The bill, titled the Korean American Vietnam Allies Long Overdue for Relief Act or the Korean American VALOR Act, was unanimously passed by the House on Monday, according to an aide to Rep. Mark Takano.
The bill was introduced in January by Takano, ranking member of the House committee on veterans' affairs (VA).
"Naturalized Korean American Vietnam War veterans fought bravely alongside their U.S brothers and sisters but have never been eligible for VA healthcare services," Takano was quoted as saying.
The proposed act, if enacted, will allow naturalized former Korean veterans of the Vietnam War to receive the same medical services provided to American veterans and former veterans of European nations that were allies of the U.S. during World War I and World War II.
Takano's office earlier said there are some 2,800 former Korean veterans of the Vietnam War who now reside in the U.S.
Former veterans of U.S. allies in Europe have had access to the VA healthcare system in the U.S. since 1958, according to Takano, who earlier stressed that the Korean American VALOR Act is already "long overdue."
The bill needs to pass the Senate before it can be signed into law by the president.
"I am ecstatic that the House passed my bipartisan Korean American VALOR Act, which would rectify this injustice. With this passage, we are one step closer to ensuring that Korean American Vietnam war veterans get the VA medical care that they deserve," he added, according to his office.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
