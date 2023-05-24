Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon vows to take hard approach to labor unions' 'illegal rallies' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon says, 'I won't tolerate any illegal activities by KCTU' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential office, White House jointly conducted simulated tabletop nuclear drill in Washington (Donga Ilbo)
-- Poor image quality of subway station CCTVs makes it hard to identify criminals (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Virtual currency exchanges list new cryptocurrencies in return for money amid lax regulations (Segye Times)
-- Civic groups supporting forced labor victims demand 20 pct of compensation money (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon says he won't tolerate KCTU's illegal rallies (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't considers allowing hiring foreign housekeepers to tackle low birthrate (Hankyoreh)
-- Scorching summer expected due to El Nino (Hankook Ilbo)
-- New economic strategy needed for S. Korea to match its G-8 economic power (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Japan's economic minister says SK hynix could be available for subsidies if it builds factory in Japan (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- China blocks Korea's largest portal Naver (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Nuri set for 3rd launch (Korea Herald)
-- Nuri space rocket ready for 3rd launch (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
(LEAD) DP decides to refer Rep. Kim Nam-kuk to parliamentary ethics committee over cryptocurrency scandal
-
S. Korean space rocket to be positioned on launch pad ahead of launch
-
(LEAD) Yoon slams labor union for overnight street rally
-
Signs detected of actor Yoo Ah-in attempting to destroy evidence in drug probe: police
-
N. Korean boat warned S. Korean cargo ship in East Sea to move out to open sea: source
-
(LEAD) S. Korean space rocket positioned on launch pad on eve of liftoff