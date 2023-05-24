Fifty Fifty becomes longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard Hot 100
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Fifty Fifty has become the longest-charting K-pop girl group on the Billboard Hot 100 in history as it stayed on the U.S. music chart for the ninth consecutive week.
According to the latest chart unveiled Tuesday (U.S. time), the group ranked 18th this week, a step down from the previous week, with its new single "Cupid."
BLACKPINK, the biggest K-pop girl group currently, previously held the record as the longest-charting K-pop girl group for being on the chart for eight weeks straight with "Ice Cream," a collaborative single with Selena Gomez, in 2020.
Fifty Fifty debuted on the chart at No. 100 on March 28, becoming the fastest group to enter the chart after its debut in November. It then kept moving up the chart before slipping to No. 18.
On the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, "Cupid" rose a notch from a week ago to hit No. 1. The song made Fifty Fifty the third K-pop group to top the chart, following BTS and BLACKPINK.
The same song also climbed up a step from the previous week to reach No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200.
Meanwhile, K-pop supergroup BTS' member Suga took 51st place on the Billboard 200 main albums chart with his first official solo album, "D-Day," staying on the list for the fourth consecutive week.
