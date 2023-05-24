'Black Knight' tops Netflix's non-English TV show chart for 2nd week
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's Korean-language sci-fi series "Black Knight" was the most-watched non-English TV show on the streamer for the second consecutive week, its viewership chart showed Wednesday.
Premiered on May 12, the dystopian drama starring Kim Woo-bin topped Netflix's non-English TV show list for the week of May 15-21 with 35.11 million viewing hours.
The six-episode series is set in a dystopian future devastated by air pollution where humanity's survival relies on "Black Knights," deliverymen who provide vital supplies. It follows a deliveryman and a refugee who challenge a powerful conglomerate that unfairly distributes resources based on social class.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
(LEAD) DP decides to refer Rep. Kim Nam-kuk to parliamentary ethics committee over cryptocurrency scandal
-
(LEAD) Yoon slams labor union for overnight street rally
-
S. Korean space rocket to be positioned on launch pad ahead of launch
-
Key political figures gather at memorial service of late President Roh
-
N. Korean boat warned S. Korean cargo ship in East Sea to move out to open sea: source
-
(LEAD) S. Korean space rocket positioned on launch pad on eve of liftoff