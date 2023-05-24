Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'Black Knight' tops Netflix's non-English TV show chart for 2nd week

All News 08:59 May 24, 2023

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's Korean-language sci-fi series "Black Knight" was the most-watched non-English TV show on the streamer for the second consecutive week, its viewership chart showed Wednesday.

Premiered on May 12, the dystopian drama starring Kim Woo-bin topped Netflix's non-English TV show list for the week of May 15-21 with 35.11 million viewing hours.

The six-episode series is set in a dystopian future devastated by air pollution where humanity's survival relies on "Black Knights," deliverymen who provide vital supplies. It follows a deliveryman and a refugee who challenge a powerful conglomerate that unfairly distributes resources based on social class.

Korean-language sci-fi series "Black Knight" topped Netflix's non-English TV show chart for the week of May 15-21 with 35.11 million viewing hours, in this image captured from the Netflix homepage. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

