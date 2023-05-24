Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 24, 2023
SEOUL, May. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/16 Sunny 20
Incheon 23/15 Sunny 20
Suwon 26/13 Sunny 20
Cheongju 27/15 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 27/13 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 27/11 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 27/15 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 27/13 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 26/14 Sunny 20
Jeju 22/16 Cloudy 30
Daegu 26/13 Sunny 20
Busan 23/15 Sunny 20
(END)
