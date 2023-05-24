Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 24, 2023

SEOUL, May. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/16 Sunny 20

Incheon 23/15 Sunny 20

Suwon 26/13 Sunny 20

Cheongju 27/15 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 27/13 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 27/11 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 27/15 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 27/13 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 26/14 Sunny 20

Jeju 22/16 Cloudy 30

Daegu 26/13 Sunny 20

Busan 23/15 Sunny 20

