(2nd LD) Actor Yoo Ah-in says he regrets drug use
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Actor Yoo Ah-in said Wednesday he regrets taking drugs as he left a court hearing held to determine whether an arrest warrant should be issued for him on charges of using five different illegal drugs.
Yoo made the remark after attending a 1 1/2-hour hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on charges that he illegally used five different drugs for nonmedical purposes since 2020: propofol, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and zolpidem, an insomnia medication.
Police suspect Yoo's illegal drug use had been habitual.
"I'm regretting it," Yoo told reporters when asked if he regrets taking drugs.
But he flatly denied the allegations that he attempted to destroy evidence.
"With regard to evidence destruction, I said that is totally different from the truth," he said. "I revealed all the truth."
After arriving at the court earlier in the day, Yoo said he admits to "most of the suspicions."
Previously, the 37-year-old actor, whose legal name is Uhm Hong-sik, had reportedly denied the allegations during two rounds of police questioning. At the time, he had partially admitted to smoking marijuana but insisted the use of propofol, ketamine and others was for medical purposes.
The court is expected to decide whether to issue the arrest warrant as early as in the afternoon. Until the decision comes, Yoon will be staying at the Seoul Mapo Police Station.
Four other people close to Yoo have also been under police investigation on charges of assisting the actor's alleged drug abuse or using drugs themselves. The court will decide Wednesday whether to issue an arrest warrant for one of them.
Yoo debuted in 2003 in a TV commercial and is best known for his roles in action blockbuster "Veteran," zombie film "#Alive" and Netflix series "Hellbound."
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
