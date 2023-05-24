Yoon to watch live broadcast of space rocket launch
All News 09:34 May 24, 2023
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will watch a live broadcast of the launch of South Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri on Wednesday, his office said.
Yoon will watch the launch from the presidential office together with his aides, officials from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) and students interested in space science.
The 200-ton Nuri is set to blast off from Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung at around 6:24 p.m. to put eight satellites into orbit.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
