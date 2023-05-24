Defense chief reaffirms support for S. Korean defense companies at Malaysian exhibition
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup has reaffirmed government support for arms exports in a meeting with officials from South Korean defense companies participating in a maritime and aerospace exhibition in Malaysia, his ministry said Wednesday.
Lee made the remarks Tuesday after he visited booths run by Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and others at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition taking place in the Southeast Asian country from Tuesday through Saturday, according to the ministry.
"Recent defense exports go beyond just weapons systems, and as the scope expands into joint research and development, technological cooperation and other fields, and becomes more complex, cooperation between defense companies and the government is important," Lee was quoted as saying.
During the meeting, company officials requested assistance from the military in product tests and evaluations, and other support measures, while Lee explained support measures being pursued by the government, such as strengthening financial assistance, the ministry said.
Lee arrived in Malaysia on Monday for a four-day trip and held talks with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Hasan, the following day.
