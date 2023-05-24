Election watchdog exposed to nearly 40,000 hacking attempts last year: data

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The National Election Commission (NEC) came under nearly 40,000 hacking attempts last year, but no damage was done, data from the election watchdog showed Wednesday.

According to the data submitted to Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), the NEC's network was exposed to a total of 39,896 cyber attacks last year, up from 31,887 in 2021 and 25,187 in 2020.

Of last year's hacking attempts, 11,111 cases were denial-of-service attacks, the data showed.

Regarding damage from such attacks, the NEC said it has no relevant data.

"We operate a cyber security system, including systems capable of detecting and blocking outside intrusion, to immediately shut down any cyber attack attempts," the NEC said in the report to Jang. "We've also been strengthening our cyber security infrastructure through an integrated security monitoring system that runs around the clock."

However, some critics argue the NEC could have failed to figure out if there was any damage. Earlier this month, Rep. Lee Man-hee of the PPP claimed the agency failed to detect six out of seven hacking attempts from North Korea.



fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)