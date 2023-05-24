Ship operator loses suit against gov't over seizure in Iran

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The operator of a chemical tanker that was detained in Iran in 2021 has lost a compensation lawsuit against the government, court records showed Wednesday.

In January 2021, the South Korean-flagged vessel, Hankuk Chemi, and its 20 crew members, including five South Koreans, were seized by Iran's military near the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran released 19 sailors after about a month, and the ship and its captain after 95 days.

DM Shipping, the ship's operator, has filed a lawsuit against the government, claiming the government failed to inform the vessel of the risk of capture in advance and did not make sufficient efforts to secure their release.



This file photo, provided by Seoul's foreign ministry on April 9, 2021, shows the Hankuk Chemi released three months after it was seized by Iran's military in January.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled against the plaintiff, citing the government made diplomatic efforts through multiple contacts with Iran and provided financial support to the shipowner.

"It is difficult to conclude that the government's actions lacked objective justification or that the government unlawfully failed to address the detention by neglecting its duty to protect the lives, bodies and properties of its citizens," the court said.

At that time, Iran claimed it detained the vessel due to marine pollution. But the seizure was widely believed to be connected to Tehran's frustration over what it perceived as a lack of effort from Seoul to release about US$7 billion of Iranian assets locked in South Korean banks due to U.S. sanctions.

