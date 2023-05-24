S. Korea, Germany discuss cooperation on renewable energy development
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Germany discussed ways Wednesday to boost technology cooperation on wind power, hydrogen and other renewable energy resources, Seoul's industry ministry said.
The two nations held a working-level energy cooperation committee meeting in South Korea's southern port city of Busan to explore ways of joint work on technologies for wind power, smart grids, energy storage systems, hydrogen and other new renewable energy fields, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
They shared their energy mix and other policy measures regarding energy security and net-zero goals, and discussed ways to strengthen global energy supply chains and to facilitate hydrogen market.
Germany, in particular, shared its experiences and knowledge about how to expand offshore wind power facilities based on public understandings, according to the ministry.
"The two nations agreed to continue to expand exchanges of energy policies and to strengthen cooperation in a wide range of new energy fields," the ministry said in a release.
