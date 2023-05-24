Yoon's approval rating breaks through 40 pct level: polls

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has broken through the 40 percent level, two separate polls showed Wednesday, reflecting positive feedback on his handling of diplomatic and security issues.

In a poll of 1,006 adults aged 18 and older conducted by Ace Research from Sunday to Monday, Yoon's approval rating came to 42.2 percent, while the disapproval rating was 56.1 percent.

Among respondents with positive assessments, 30.3 percent mentioned Yoon's decisive manner, while 25.2 percent highlighted his efforts in diplomatic ties with the United States and security issues.

In another poll of 2,002 adults aged 18 and older conducted by Jowon C&I from Saturday to Monday, Yoon's performance received a positive assessment of 41.2 percent, while his disapproval rating stood at 57.2 percent.

Both polls have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 and 2.2 percentage points, respectively, at a 95 percent confidence level.



President Yoon Suk Yeol raises his fist in a show of solidarity during an event at the presidential office in Seoul on May 23, 2023, to honor small and medium-sized enterprises that have made a significant contribution to the nation's economic development. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

