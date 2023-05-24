Senior police officer found dead in apparent suicide

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- A high-ranking police officer, who had formerly served in the presidential office, was found dead in an apparent suicide, police said Wednesday.

Superintendent General Jeong Tae-jin, who heads the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Traffic Management Department, was found collapsed at an apartment near his residence in Seoul's Jung-gu district at 10:58 a.m., police said, adding officers went there after receiving a report of his suspected suicide.

The police began an investigation, and suspect that the 53-year-old Jeong may have taken his own life, as there were no signs or circumstances of foul play.

Jeong was dispatched to work at the presidential transition team and then the presidential office's situation room last year before returning to senior police posts.



