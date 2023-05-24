Senior police officer found dead in apparent suicide
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- A high-ranking police officer, who had formerly served in the presidential office, was found dead in an apparent suicide, police said Wednesday.
Superintendent General Jeong Tae-jin, who heads the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Traffic Management Department, was found collapsed at an apartment near his residence in Seoul's Jung-gu district at 10:58 a.m., police said, adding officers went there after receiving a report of his suspected suicide.
The police began an investigation, and suspect that the 53-year-old Jeong may have taken his own life, as there were no signs or circumstances of foul play.
Jeong was dispatched to work at the presidential transition team and then the presidential office's situation room last year before returning to senior police posts.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
S. Korea to launch homegrown space rocket with 8 satellites
-
(LEAD) Yoon slams labor union for overnight street rally
-
N. Korea could launch spy satellite 'in near future': nat'l security adviser
-
Seoul asks U.S. to reconsider limit on capacity expansion of S. Korean chipmakers in China
-
Key political figures gather at memorial service of late President Roh