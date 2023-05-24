KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KAL 22,350 DN 200
Boryung 9,000 DN 40
SSANGYONGCNE 5,880 DN 40
POSCO FUTURE M 333,500 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,400 DN 500
LG Corp. 89,100 UP 400
SKNetworks 4,805 DN 5
KCC 215,500 DN 1,000
SKBP 73,000 UP 500
ORION Holdings 15,580 DN 130
SamsungElecMech 143,100 DN 800
Hanmi Science 37,100 DN 1,050
HtlShilla 81,900 DN 1,600
SK ie technology 87,700 UP 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,490 UP 10
HANILCMT 13,020 DN 210
KRAFTON 186,900 DN 12,400
WooriFinancialGroup 12,010 UP 10
BGF Retail 190,200 UP 6,400
KakaoBank 25,450 DN 750
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES120 30 0 UP1500
LS 85,600 UP 2,800
Netmarble 59,000 DN 700
ORION 133,100 UP 5,100
SKBS 81,500 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,950 DN 200
HD HYUNDAI 59,700 UP 200
SKCHEM 73,900 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,800 DN 250
HyundaiEng&Const 40,450 UP 250
HDC-OP 12,960 UP 200
HYOSUNG TNC 395,000 DN 8,000
Doosanfc 31,000 0
Doosan Enerbility 16,370 DN 40
HYBE 267,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE WELLFOOD 108,100 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 18,560 UP 60
LG Energy Solution 585,000 UP 11,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 454,500 DN 8,000
DL E&C 36,900 UP 250
(MORE)
