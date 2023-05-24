SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KAL 22,350 DN 200

Boryung 9,000 DN 40

SSANGYONGCNE 5,880 DN 40

POSCO FUTURE M 333,500 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,400 DN 500

LG Corp. 89,100 UP 400

SKNetworks 4,805 DN 5

KCC 215,500 DN 1,000

SKBP 73,000 UP 500

ORION Holdings 15,580 DN 130

SamsungElecMech 143,100 DN 800

Hanmi Science 37,100 DN 1,050

HtlShilla 81,900 DN 1,600

SK ie technology 87,700 UP 100

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,490 UP 10

HANILCMT 13,020 DN 210

KRAFTON 186,900 DN 12,400

WooriFinancialGroup 12,010 UP 10

BGF Retail 190,200 UP 6,400

KakaoBank 25,450 DN 750

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES120 30 0 UP1500

LS 85,600 UP 2,800

Netmarble 59,000 DN 700

ORION 133,100 UP 5,100

SKBS 81,500 UP 500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,950 DN 200

HD HYUNDAI 59,700 UP 200

SKCHEM 73,900 DN 500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,800 DN 250

HyundaiEng&Const 40,450 UP 250

HDC-OP 12,960 UP 200

HYOSUNG TNC 395,000 DN 8,000

Doosanfc 31,000 0

Doosan Enerbility 16,370 DN 40

HYBE 267,500 DN 5,500

LOTTE WELLFOOD 108,100 UP 400

CheilWorldwide 18,560 UP 60

LG Energy Solution 585,000 UP 11,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 454,500 DN 8,000

DL E&C 36,900 UP 250

(MORE)