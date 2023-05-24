KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungF&MIns 238,500 UP 2,000
Kogas 26,500 DN 50
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,950 DN 1,350
CJ 90,700 UP 700
DB HiTek 59,600 DN 600
SK hynix 97,700 DN 200
Hanwha 31,150 UP 200
Youngpoong 539,000 DN 11,000
Daesang 19,230 DN 70
TaihanElecWire 14,640 DN 180
Hyundai M&F INS 34,900 UP 350
DongkukStlMill 11,660 DN 100
NHIS 9,690 UP 70
SLCORP 37,150 UP 750
Yuhan 59,700 DN 300
DB INSURANCE 81,300 UP 1,700
DongwonInd 45,850 DN 750
SamsungElec 68,500 UP 100
POSCO Holdings 371,000 DN 6,000
CJ LOGISTICS 85,600 UP 1,400
DOOSAN 99,000 UP 2,500
DL 47,750 UP 350
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,230 DN 350
KIA CORP. 89,100 UP 400
HITEJINRO 23,850 UP 50
GS Retail 25,600 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 714,000 UP 4,000
GC Corp 128,000 DN 500
KPIC 144,100 UP 600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,510 UP 180
SKC 96,400 UP 300
GS E&C 21,750 UP 100
Ottogi 459,000 UP 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 29,400 UP 700
CJ CheilJedang 326,000 UP 1,500
SamyangFood 108,800 UP 600
Kangwonland 18,750 DN 230
NAVER 203,000 DN 9,000
Celltrion 179,000 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 113,300 DN 900
