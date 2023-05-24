Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:43 May 24, 2023

KOREA AEROSPACE 53,100 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,900 DN 40
SAMSUNG SDS 123,100 UP 300
NCsoft 382,000 DN 6,500
KEPCO E&C 68,700 DN 900
DSME 30,950 UP 2,150
Kakao 56,800 DN 1,200
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,030 UP 30
KEPCO KPS 34,950 DN 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,550 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 35,400 UP 150
LG H&H 562,000 DN 23,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,050 DN 650
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,300 DN 500
COSMAX 84,400 DN 5,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 114,200 DN 600
TKG Huchems 23,800 UP 750
JB Financial Group 8,520 0
KIWOOM 96,000 UP 1,000
DWEC 4,420 UP 55
LGCHEM 720,000 UP 1,000
HANJINKAL 43,900 DN 700
KOLMAR KOREA 39,300 DN 100
DoubleUGames 46,750 UP 850
BNK Financial Group 6,780 0
DGB Financial Group 7,090 DN 40
HL MANDO 48,200 UP 750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 792,000 0
emart 87,500 0
CHONGKUNDANG 88,600 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY367 50 UP300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,560 DN 120
Meritz Financial 45,050 UP 100
SD Biosensor 17,610 DN 220
PIAM 33,100 0
Doosan Bobcat 54,800 UP 300
S-1 55,100 DN 1,000
S-Oil 75,600 0
LG Innotek 287,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,200 DN 1,500
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!