KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,100 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,900 DN 40
SAMSUNG SDS 123,100 UP 300
NCsoft 382,000 DN 6,500
KEPCO E&C 68,700 DN 900
DSME 30,950 UP 2,150
Kakao 56,800 DN 1,200
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,030 UP 30
KEPCO KPS 34,950 DN 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,550 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 35,400 UP 150
LG H&H 562,000 DN 23,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,050 DN 650
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,300 DN 500
COSMAX 84,400 DN 5,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 114,200 DN 600
TKG Huchems 23,800 UP 750
JB Financial Group 8,520 0
KIWOOM 96,000 UP 1,000
DWEC 4,420 UP 55
LGCHEM 720,000 UP 1,000
HANJINKAL 43,900 DN 700
KOLMAR KOREA 39,300 DN 100
DoubleUGames 46,750 UP 850
BNK Financial Group 6,780 0
DGB Financial Group 7,090 DN 40
HL MANDO 48,200 UP 750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 792,000 0
emart 87,500 0
CHONGKUNDANG 88,600 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY367 50 UP300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,560 DN 120
Meritz Financial 45,050 UP 100
SD Biosensor 17,610 DN 220
PIAM 33,100 0
Doosan Bobcat 54,800 UP 300
S-1 55,100 DN 1,000
S-Oil 75,600 0
LG Innotek 287,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,200 DN 1,500
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
S. Korea to launch homegrown space rocket with 8 satellites
(LEAD) Yoon slams labor union for overnight street rally
N. Korea could launch spy satellite 'in near future': nat'l security adviser
Seoul asks U.S. to reconsider limit on capacity expansion of S. Korean chipmakers in China
Key political figures gather at memorial service of late President Roh