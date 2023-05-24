KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HMM 18,650 DN 120
HYUNDAI WIA 61,800 0
KumhoPetrochem 132,600 DN 300
Mobis 230,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 110,700 DN 200
LOTTE 28,900 UP 50
HyundaiMtr 207,500 0
AmoreG 31,550 DN 850
GCH Corp 15,990 DN 190
LotteChilsung 142,900 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,050 UP 100
Nongshim 430,000 UP 16,000
Shinsegae 206,000 DN 4,000
SGBC 50,400 DN 600
Hyosung 67,100 0
KOLON IND 43,650 DN 250
HanmiPharm 303,500 DN 2,500
Youngone Corp 46,850 UP 100
CSWIND 78,400 0
FOOSUNG 13,240 UP 10
GKL 20,250 DN 250
POONGSAN 40,500 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 49,300 DN 100
SK Innovation 183,800 DN 200
Hansae 15,980 DN 360
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,400 UP 600
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,650 DN 150
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,500 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,595 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 115,500 DN 2,700
KIH 56,200 UP 600
LIG Nex1 80,300 UP 400
Fila Holdings 37,600 UP 250
GS 39,800 UP 150
MS IND 22,800 UP 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,850 UP 150
OCI 119,800 0
LS ELECTRIC 65,400 UP 1,400
KorZinc 492,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,210 UP 170
