HyundaiMipoDock 75,600 DN 500

IS DONGSEO 39,300 UP 400

Hanssem 48,000 UP 50

F&F 134,400 DN 3,400

HDKSOE 98,600 UP 2,200

LX INT 31,000 UP 200

TaekwangInd 671,000 DN 4,000

Daewoong 15,320 DN 110

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp569 00 DN100

Asiana Airlines 12,370 DN 260

COWAY 49,000 DN 350

LOTTE SHOPPING 81,400 DN 1,000

IBK 10,360 UP 80

DONGSUH 21,150 DN 350

SamsungEng 30,250 UP 50

SAMSUNG C&T 111,300 UP 100

PanOcean 5,190 DN 50

SAMSUNG CARD 30,450 DN 50

KT 31,300 DN 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18680 DN230

LOTTE TOUR 11,180 DN 470

LG Uplus 11,260 UP 40

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,500 UP 600

KT&G 83,700 UP 200

LG Display 15,690 DN 90

SK 172,000 UP 100

Hanon Systems 9,590 UP 20

ZINUS 31,250 0

Hanchem 231,500 UP 4,000

DWS 42,100 UP 500

KEPCO 18,570 DN 60

SamsungSecu 36,300 UP 300

KG DONGBU STL 9,160 DN 90

SKTelecom 49,900 0

HyundaiElev 42,850 DN 950

ShinpoongPharm 17,700 UP 120

Handsome 24,900 DN 400

kakaopay 56,600 DN 1,300

K Car 13,370 DN 530

SKSQUARE 44,400 DN 300

(END)