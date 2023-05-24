KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HyundaiMipoDock 75,600 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 39,300 UP 400
Hanssem 48,000 UP 50
F&F 134,400 DN 3,400
HDKSOE 98,600 UP 2,200
LX INT 31,000 UP 200
TaekwangInd 671,000 DN 4,000
Daewoong 15,320 DN 110
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp569 00 DN100
Asiana Airlines 12,370 DN 260
COWAY 49,000 DN 350
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,400 DN 1,000
IBK 10,360 UP 80
DONGSUH 21,150 DN 350
SamsungEng 30,250 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 111,300 UP 100
PanOcean 5,190 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 30,450 DN 50
KT 31,300 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18680 DN230
LOTTE TOUR 11,180 DN 470
LG Uplus 11,260 UP 40
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,500 UP 600
KT&G 83,700 UP 200
LG Display 15,690 DN 90
SK 172,000 UP 100
Hanon Systems 9,590 UP 20
ZINUS 31,250 0
Hanchem 231,500 UP 4,000
DWS 42,100 UP 500
KEPCO 18,570 DN 60
SamsungSecu 36,300 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 9,160 DN 90
SKTelecom 49,900 0
HyundaiElev 42,850 DN 950
ShinpoongPharm 17,700 UP 120
Handsome 24,900 DN 400
kakaopay 56,600 DN 1,300
K Car 13,370 DN 530
SKSQUARE 44,400 DN 300
(END)
