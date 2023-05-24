On road to recovery from elbow surgery, Blue Jays pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin throws bullpen session
By Yoo Jee-ho
SOEUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Trying to return from elbow surgery to join his team in the second half of the season, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin is back throwing on the mound.
The South Korean left-hander tossed a bullpen session at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Tuesday (local time), with his Blue Jays teammates hammering the home team Tampa Bay Rays 20-1.
Ryu underwent elbow reconstruction procedure, commonly known as Tommy John surgery, in June last year, and had been throwing off a mound at the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida. After the bullpen session at the Trop, Ryu reiterated his goal of rejoining the starting rotation after the All-Star break in mid-July.
"So that I can be part of the team through the second half of the season. That's my goal right now," Ryu told reporters through an interpreter. "Just throwing on the mound is something I missed most."
As for pitching in front of his teammates and coaching staff, Ryu said, "I think that was the most fun I've had. It felt really good to see them. It helped rejuvenate where I am right now."
This is the final season of Ryu's four-year, US$80 million contract with the Blue Jays. In the 2020 season, reduced to 60 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryu went 5-2 with a 2.69 ERA in 12 starts and finished third in the American League (AL) Cy Young Award voting. His ERA ballooned to 4.37 in 2021, when he was 14-10 in 31 starts and pitched to a 5.50 ERA in the second half.
Then last year, Ryu made only six starts before shutting things down to undergo elbow surgery after going four innings against the Chicago White Sox on June 1. He finished with a 2-0 record and a 5.67 ERA in six starts.
Pitchers typically miss about a year of action following Tommy John surgery. Ryu, now 36, had his first Tommy John operation in high school in South Korea.
Ryu is now in the final year of his deal at age 36 with a recent injury history and he is trying to do what he can to prolong his major league career, which began with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2013 following a wildly successful seven-year career in the Korea Baseball Organization with the Hanwha Eagles.
For one, Ryu has slimmed down considerably, thanks to a regimen of running and weightlifting.
"I wanted to really do something with my physical appearance," Ryu said.
The Blue Jays employ a five-man rotation of Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassit, Jose Berrios, Alek Manoah and Yusei Kikuchi. The first four have made 10 starts each, and Kikuchi has made nine starts, with none having missed a turn in the rotation.
The Jays have gotten the most work out of their starters in the AL with 282 innings, and their rotation has the eighth-best ERA in the league with 3.86. Their starters have struck out 273 batters to rank fourth in the AL.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
S. Korea to launch homegrown space rocket with 8 satellites
-
(LEAD) Yoon slams labor union for overnight street rally
-
N. Korea could launch spy satellite 'in near future': nat'l security adviser
-
Seoul asks U.S. to reconsider limit on capacity expansion of S. Korean chipmakers in China
-
Key political figures gather at memorial service of late President Roh