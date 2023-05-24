BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- J-Hope, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, said Wednesday he has completed five weeks of basic training as part of his mandatory military service.
The dancer-rapper posted on Hybe's K-pop fan community platform Weverse, sharing two photos of himself in a military uniform.
"Your letters and words of encouragement were of great help in my diligent pursuit of the training," he wrote. "I'll continue to work hard during the remaining period of my military service, all for you."
His bandmate RM replied to the post, saying, "You've worked hard, Hope."
In April, J-Hope enlisted in an Army boot camp in Gangwon Province, becoming the second BTS member to join the military following the oldest member Jin.
