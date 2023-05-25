Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:11 May 25, 2023

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't, ruling party seek to restrict rallies by those with history of unlawful actions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opposition party presents yellow envelope bill; ruling party resists it, saying it promotes strikes (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. Congress pressures S. Korean chipmakers not to boost sales in China (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't, ruling party seek to restrict rallies during commuting hours (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition party even pushes for yellow envelope bill (Segye Times)
-- Kiev endures such a night for 450 days (Chosun Ilbo )
-- Gov't to save chipmakers caught in the middle of U.S., China (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to conduct preliminary screening of rallies; police to begin forced dismissal training (Hankyoreh)
-- K-semiconductor in crisis; gov't seeks U.S.' permission to expand facilities in China by 10 percent (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Opposition party just pushes 'strikes promotion bill,' despite corporate outcry (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Let's create science technology forces beyond Army, Navy, Air Force' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Rival parties wrangle over unions, rallies (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Nuri rocket's 3rd launch postponed (Korea Herald)
-- Korea likely to face pressure over imports of Fukushima seafood (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!