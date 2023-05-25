Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't, ruling party seek to restrict rallies by those with history of unlawful actions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opposition party presents yellow envelope bill; ruling party resists it, saying it promotes strikes (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. Congress pressures S. Korean chipmakers not to boost sales in China (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't, ruling party seek to restrict rallies during commuting hours (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition party even pushes for yellow envelope bill (Segye Times)
-- Kiev endures such a night for 450 days (Chosun Ilbo )
-- Gov't to save chipmakers caught in the middle of U.S., China (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to conduct preliminary screening of rallies; police to begin forced dismissal training (Hankyoreh)
-- K-semiconductor in crisis; gov't seeks U.S.' permission to expand facilities in China by 10 percent (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Opposition party just pushes 'strikes promotion bill,' despite corporate outcry (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Let's create science technology forces beyond Army, Navy, Air Force' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Rival parties wrangle over unions, rallies (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Nuri rocket's 3rd launch postponed (Korea Herald)
-- Korea likely to face pressure over imports of Fukushima seafood (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
S. Korea to launch homegrown space rocket with 8 satellites
-
(2nd LD) Actor Yoo Ah-in says he regrets drug use
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch