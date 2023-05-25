Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Court rejects arrest warrant request for actor Yoo Ah-in over drug use

All News 07:33 May 25, 2023

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court has rejected an arrest warrant requested by police for actor Yoo Ah-in on charges of using five different illegal drugs, officials said Thursday.

The Seoul Central District Court made the decision Wednesday night, saying Yoo is unlikely to destroy evidence or flee as he is admitting to most of the drug charges and rejected the warrant request filed by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency last week.

Yoo is accused of illegally using five different drugs for nonmedical purposes since 2020: propofol, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and zolpidem, an insomnia medication.

Actor Yoo Ah-in departs Seoul Mapo Police Station on May 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

Actor Yoo Ah-in departs Seoul Mapo Police Station on May 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Yoo Ah-in #drug probe
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!