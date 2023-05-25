Ammunition aid to Ukraine will be considered after reviewing situation on ground: security adviser
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The issue of whether to send ammunition aid to Ukraine will be considered after reviewing the situation on the ground, National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong has said.
Cho made the remark during a meeting of the parliamentary House Steering Committee on Wednesday when asked by a lawmaker whether South Korea plans to send ammunition to Ukraine.
"We've been providing humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine until now," Cho said. "However, Ukraine came under an illegal invasion. We plan to consider it after monitoring the situation on the ground and in light of other situations."
Cho made clear there are no plans to send ammunition as of now, either directly or via Poland.
South Korea has sent various forms of nonlethal aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion but rejected Kyiv's requests for lethal weapons.
President Yoon Suk Yeol met for the first time with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the margins of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday and promised additional aid, including demining equipment and ambulances.
