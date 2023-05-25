Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:08 May 25, 2023

SEOUL, May. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/16 Cloudy 20

Incheon 24/15 Cloudy 20

Suwon 26/14 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 27/16 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 27/15 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 27/13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 27/18 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 27/15 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 27/15 Cloudy 10

Jeju 25/17 Sunny 20

Daegu 27/15 Cloudy 20

Busan 23/16 Sunny 10

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!