Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) BOK trims 2023 growth estimate to 1.4 pct from 1.6 pct

All News 09:52 May 25, 2023
Yonhap Breaking News(CG)
Yonhap Breaking News(CG)


(END)

Keywords
#BOK #growth estimate
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!