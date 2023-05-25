Padres' Kim Ha-seong hits 5th homer of season, scores 100th career run
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has homered for the fifth time this season, reaching a career milestone in the process.
Kim hit a solo home run to lead off the top of the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington on Wednesday (local time). Kim's blast to the right-center field, off Nationals starter Trevor Williams, cut the Padres' deficit to 5-3.
Kim drilled a 1-1 fastball from Williams for his first home run off a fastball this season.
It was Kim's first home run since May 13. The ball left Kim's bat at 104.9 mph with a launch angle of 23 degrees and traveled 405 feet.
Kim extended his hitting streak to six games.
With the home run, Kim also scored his 100th run of his major league career, which began in 2021. Kim surpassed 100 career RBIs earlier this month.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
More than 1.5 mln people at risk of 'lonely death': survey
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(2nd LD) Actor Yoo Ah-in says he regrets drug use
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North