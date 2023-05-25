(LEAD) Padres' Kim Ha-seong hits 5th homer of season, scores 100th career run

(ATTN: UPDATES with final score at bottom; ADDS photos)

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has homered for the fifth time this season, reaching a career milestone in the process.

Kim hit a solo home run to lead off the top of the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington on Wednesday (local time). Kim's blast to the right-center field, off Nationals starter Trevor Williams, cut the Padres' deficit to 5-3.



In this Associated Press photo, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the top of the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Nationals Park in Washington on May 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim drilled a 1-1 fastball from Williams for his first home run off a fastball this season.

It was Kim's first home run since May 13. The ball left Kim's bat at 104.9 mph with a launch angle of 23 degrees and traveled 405 feet.

Kim extended his hitting streak to six games.

With the home run, Kim also scored his 100th run of his major league career, which began in 2021. Kim surpassed 100 career RBIs earlier this month.



In this Associated Press photo, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres (L) is congratulated by Rougned Odor after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the top of the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Nationals Park in Washington on May 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Padres didn't score again after Kim's blast and lost the game 5-3. Kim, batting eighth and playing third base, went 1-for-3. He grounded out to shortstop in the second inning and lined out to the pitcher in the seventh inning.

In 46 games this season, Kim is batting .237/.316/.382 with five home runs, 16 RBIs and six steals.



In this USA Today Sports photo via Reuters, San Diego Padres third baseman Kim Ha-seong (L) makes a throw to first against the Washington Nationals during the bottom of the second inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Nationals Park in Washington on May 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

