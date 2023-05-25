S. Korea seeks Laos' support for corporate activities, int'l expo bid

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday asked for Laos' support for South Korean companies considering moving their production facilities to the southeastern Asian country, as the two nations seek to boost their economic and industry relations, Seoul's industry ministry said.

First Vice Industry Minister Jang Young-jin made the request during a meeting with Malaythong Kommasith, Laos' industry minister, held in Seoul, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Jang also asked for Laos' support for his nation's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern city of Busan, it added.

During the talks, the Lao minister voiced expectations for South Korea's continued sharing of its knowhow on the economic development, and proposed stronger bilateral cooperation on their energy sector through exchanges of petro products and other items.

The two sides also agreed to continue talks on ways to boost trade and investment and to ensure stable supply chains bilaterally and within the mechanism of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the ministry said.



This file photo, provided by South Korea's interior ministry on Sept. 2, 2022, shows South Korean and Lao officials shaking hands ahead of a digital government cooperation forum held in Vientiane. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

