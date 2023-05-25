S. Korea seeks Laos' support for corporate activities, int'l expo bid
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday asked for Laos' support for South Korean companies considering moving their production facilities to the southeastern Asian country, as the two nations seek to boost their economic and industry relations, Seoul's industry ministry said.
First Vice Industry Minister Jang Young-jin made the request during a meeting with Malaythong Kommasith, Laos' industry minister, held in Seoul, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Jang also asked for Laos' support for his nation's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern city of Busan, it added.
During the talks, the Lao minister voiced expectations for South Korea's continued sharing of its knowhow on the economic development, and proposed stronger bilateral cooperation on their energy sector through exchanges of petro products and other items.
The two sides also agreed to continue talks on ways to boost trade and investment and to ensure stable supply chains bilaterally and within the mechanism of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the ministry said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
More than 1.5 mln people at risk of 'lonely death': survey
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(2nd LD) Actor Yoo Ah-in says he regrets drug use
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North