Police launch investigation into LG Twins outfielder over illegal gambling
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Police have launched an investigation into a professional baseball player accused of engaging in illegal gambling, officials said Tuesday.
The Seoul Gwangjin Police Station is looking into the scale and timing of illegal online gambling by Lee Chun-woong, a KBO outfielder affiliated with the South Korean baseball club LG Twins, after obtaining a court warrant to track the player's bank account Tuesday, the officials said.
It plans to call in the 34-year-old after completing its analysis of his bank accounts.
The investigation came after the Korea Baseball Organization received an anonymous tip on a player's illegal gambling. Lee initially denied the allegations but eventually admitted to illegal online gambling to his club on April 12.
The Twins removed Lee from their active roster and offered an apology.
