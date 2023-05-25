PPP leader says DP leader turned down his get-together offer
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said Thursday he had suggested a get-together with opposition leader Lee Jae-myung over a meal or drink, but Lee turned the offer down.
Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon told reporters he extended the offer to Lee when they were seated side by side at a memorial service for late former President Roh Moo-hyun held in the southeastern rural village of Bongha on Tuesday.
"When I was seated next to him days ago, I told him, 'Let's have a get-together and eat a meal or drink soju," Kim said. "Then he said, 'People don't like us simply dining together.'"
Kim further said, "I suppose he feels uncomfortable meeting with me."
Since assuming the leadership position, Kim has proposed several meetings with Lee, all of which have been declined, according to Kim's aides.
Lee, meanwhile, has called for a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol since he took over the DP chairmanship, but no such meeting has taken place.


