2 top election watchdog officials resign over alleged hiring favors for children

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The secretary general of the National Election Commission (NEC) and his deputy resigned Thursday following allegations of favoritism in the hiring of their children by the election watchdog.

NEC Secretary General Park Chan-jin and Deputy Secretary General Song Bong-sup have been dogged by allegations that their children were hired as NEC employees stationed in regional offices in 2022 and 2018, respectively.

The two "humbly accept criticism from people ... and, regardless of the result of an ongoing special inspection, resign to take moral responsibility for the current situation," the NEC said in a press release.



Secretary General Park Chan-jin (R) of the National Election Commission and Park's deputy, Song Bong-sup, attend a hearing held at the National Assembly in Seoul on May 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

