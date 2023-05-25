Pyongyang denounces sharing of N. Korea's missile data among S. Korea, U.S., Japan

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Thursday criticized a recent agreement by the leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan to share real-time data on the North's missile launches, saying it will only expose them to a "security crisis."

The criticism came after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to deepen security cooperation in various areas, including in the sharing of missile warning data, during their trilateral talks held Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

"The U.S. and its followers will get more and more exposed to security crisis facilitating its final ruin for its frantic moves to tighten their military alliance against the DPRK and expand the war drills for aggression," Kang Jin-song, an international affairs analyst, said in an English-language article released by the North's Korean Central News Agency.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

Last month, Yoon and Biden held a summit in Washington and agreed to form a joint nuclear consulting group, called the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG), to bolster extended deterrence against North Korea.

Kang claimed the NCG is part of a plan to form an "Asian-version NATO" that also involves Japan.

The analyst warned that North Korea will "never tolerate" such an action, saying Pyongyang will "frustrate the hostile forces' wrong choice step by step with powerful strength."



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of their three-way talks in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 21, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)