KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HDKSOE 97,400 DN 1,200
HtlShilla 80,400 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,850 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 235,000 DN 3,500
Kogas 26,400 DN 100
Ottogi 453,000 DN 6,000
Hanssem 47,000 DN 1,000
F&F 132,300 DN 2,100
MS IND 21,650 DN 1,150
SamsungElecMech 143,000 DN 100
Hanmi Science 36,500 DN 600
GS Retail 25,250 DN 350
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,350 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 108,000 DN 2,700
HyundaiMipoDock 74,000 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI WIA 61,200 DN 600
HMM 18,200 DN 450
ZINUS 30,000 DN 1,250
KumhoPetrochem 130,900 DN 1,700
SKC 95,900 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,290 DN 220
LG Innotek 287,000 DN 500
OCI 119,800 0
S-Oil 74,900 DN 700
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,500 DN 4,700
LS ELECTRIC 65,400 0
KorZinc 482,500 DN 9,500
IS DONGSEO 37,950 DN 1,350
SamsungHvyInd 6,140 DN 70
S-1 54,400 DN 700
Mobis 227,000 DN 3,000
Hyundai M&F INS 34,400 DN 500
SKNetworks 4,750 DN 55
Daesang 19,130 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 11,730 UP 70
TaihanElecWire 14,600 DN 40
Hanwha 31,200 UP 50
CJ 89,000 DN 1,700
DB HiTek 59,100 DN 500
LX INT 30,900 DN 100
