KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DL 46,450 DN 1,300
DOOSAN 99,000 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,640 DN 590
KIA CORP. 87,100 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 536,000 DN 3,000
SK hynix 103,500 UP 5,800
HyundaiEng&Const 40,100 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,900 UP 100
Nongshim 431,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE 28,600 DN 300
SGBC 49,250 DN 1,150
Hyosung 66,100 DN 1,000
AmoreG 30,900 DN 650
HyundaiMtr 203,500 DN 4,000
ORION Holdings 15,630 UP 50
KCC 211,500 DN 4,000
SKBP 71,500 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 80,000 DN 1,300
SLCORP 36,200 DN 950
Yuhan 59,300 DN 400
GCH Corp 15,640 DN 350
LotteChilsung 142,200 DN 700
SamsungElec 68,800 UP 300
NHIS 9,650 DN 40
POSCO Holdings 365,000 DN 6,000
SAMSUNG SDS 121,900 DN 1,200
KUMHOTIRE 4,895 DN 5
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,800 DN 300
SamsungSecu 36,200 DN 100
Hanon Systems 9,470 DN 120
SK 169,800 DN 2,200
KG DONGBU STL 9,090 DN 70
ShinpoongPharm 17,360 DN 340
KEPCO 18,400 DN 170
Handsome 24,600 DN 300
Hanchem 227,000 DN 4,500
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp570 00 UP100
COWAY 49,050 UP 50
Asiana Airlines 12,220 DN 150
SKTelecom 49,600 DN 300
(MORE)
