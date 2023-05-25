KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 29,000 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 320,500 DN 5,500
TaekwangInd 666,000 DN 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,870 DN 10
HITEJINRO 23,700 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 83,000 DN 2,600
LIG Nex1 79,000 DN 1,300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,000 DN 500
KIWOOM 95,000 DN 1,000
KIH 55,100 DN 1,100
KEPCO KPS 34,300 DN 650
DSME 29,100 DN 1,850
ShinhanGroup 35,000 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,550 0
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,880 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,700 DN 350
DWEC 4,325 DN 95
LG H&H 557,000 DN 5,000
LGELECTRONICS 112,600 DN 700
GS 39,700 DN 100
LGCHEM 712,000 DN 8,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,800 DN 500
COSMAX 83,800 DN 600
TKG Huchems 23,350 DN 450
JB Financial Group 8,510 DN 10
Celltrion 173,100 DN 5,900
KEPCO E&C 68,300 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 112,700 DN 1,500
Fila Holdings 36,500 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,700 DN 700
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,050 DN 600
HANWHA LIFE 2,590 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 113,500 DN 2,000
FOOSUNG 13,050 DN 190
SK Innovation 185,700 UP 1,900
POONGSAN 39,300 DN 1,200
KBFinancialGroup 48,300 DN 1,000
Hansae 15,740 DN 240
Youngone Corp 45,400 DN 1,450
CSWIND 78,600 UP 200
(MORE)
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
Gov't to announce details of Fukushima inspection Friday
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
(2nd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
(2nd LD) Actor Yoo Ah-in says he regrets drug use
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North